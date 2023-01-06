Steem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $63.72 million and $3.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448228 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020854 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00119730 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00910869 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00600648 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00255434 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,855,622 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
