Stellar Price Hits $0.0741 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $39.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007735 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00445835 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.01785388 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,507 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,854,245 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars.
