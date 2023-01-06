StockNews.com Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $417.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

