StockNews.com Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $10,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,965,000 after purchasing an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

