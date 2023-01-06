StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
