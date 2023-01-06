StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

