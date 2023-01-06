StockNews.com Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

