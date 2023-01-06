STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 280,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,269 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $32.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STORE Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.