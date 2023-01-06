STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 280,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,269 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $32.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
