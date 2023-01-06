Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 5,683 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.86. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $241.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

