Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.46 on Friday, hitting $387.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

