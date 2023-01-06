Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,272 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.71. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $271.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.