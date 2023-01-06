Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 26,885 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Patricia Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,646. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

