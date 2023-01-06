SVB Leerink Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 3,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

