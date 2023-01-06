SVB Leerink Lowers 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target to $20.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

908 Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 5,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,283. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $4,061,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,128,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

