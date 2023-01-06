Symbol 24 Hour Volume Hits $814,634.79 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $171.69 million and $814,634.79 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

