Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $249.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

