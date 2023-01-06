Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.56 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.