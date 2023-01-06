Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $834.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $834.78 and a 200-day moving average of $746.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

