Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.