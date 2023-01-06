T-mac DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,754.73 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $249.88 million and approximately $45,754.73 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24790698 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,143.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

