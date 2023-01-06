T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.68. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 143,970 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

