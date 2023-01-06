Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $149.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

