TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,654 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $63,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 3.0 %

MCK traded up $11.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,839. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.84.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

