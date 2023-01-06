TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $112,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 41,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

