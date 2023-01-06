TCW Group Inc. Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of MSI traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.13. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,333. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

