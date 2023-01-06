TCW Group Inc. Has $23.87 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,331 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.80. 10,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -273.87, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

