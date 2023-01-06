TCW Group Inc. Purchases 137,219 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,219 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 179,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277,350. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.