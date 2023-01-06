TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,271 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.26% of DexCom worth $81,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. 19,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,830. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 205.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

