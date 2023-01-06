Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.02. 133,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 161,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 2,492,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,479,309.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,078,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,805,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deepak Srivastava acquired 230,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $968,331. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.24% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

