Teramo Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nikola accounts for about 7.5% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Nikola worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nikola by 18,888.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Nikola by 146.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nikola by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,031,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

