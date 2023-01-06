Terran Coin Price Hits $1.89 on Top Exchanges (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $44.62 million and $1.73 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00011151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

