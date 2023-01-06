Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.14.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.29. Tesla has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.