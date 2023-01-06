Tether Gold Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $88.91 million and $957,900.93 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,835.12 or 0.10937167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00447076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.89 or 0.01670657 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.06 or 0.30543824 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.