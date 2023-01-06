Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12). Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

Tetragon Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

