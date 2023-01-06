Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.