The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 178,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.87.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

