The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $660.00

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 660 ($7.95), with a volume of 213768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($7.88).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 603.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 797.56.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust's payout ratio is 30.24%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

See Also

