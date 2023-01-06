The Graph Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $538.19 million and $18.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,552,738,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,726,867,539 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

