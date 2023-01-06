The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.39). Approximately 256,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 269,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.80 ($1.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GYM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The Gym Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

