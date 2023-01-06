The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

