Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,678,544 shares changing hands.

Therapeutic Solutions International Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

