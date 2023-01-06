Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $195.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $195.70 million and $2.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,985,113,741 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

