Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069106 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060016 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009177 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022834 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,984,822,297 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
