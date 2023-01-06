Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.02 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $164.02 million and $2.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235414 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0159931 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,416,707.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

