Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 6.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 428,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 362,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Titan Medical Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 394.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.