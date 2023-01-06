Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00012846 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $35.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00038957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00233474 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.1766586 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $36,097,150.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

