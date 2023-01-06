Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.32

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.32 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.25). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 28,329 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £42.35 million and a PE ratio of 990.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.