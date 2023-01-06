Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 2.1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.30 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.78). Approximately 2,139,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.90 ($0.79).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBOX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.75 ($1.73).
Tritax EuroBox Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £272.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.52.
Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
Featured Stories
