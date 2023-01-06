Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 2.1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.30 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.78). Approximately 2,139,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.90 ($0.79).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBOX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.75 ($1.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £272.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

