Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $9.93. Triumph Group shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 21,432 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

