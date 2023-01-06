Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Up 0.9%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Approximately 69,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 59,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.