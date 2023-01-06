Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5,638.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 384,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

